Global Stocks Set for Quarterly Loss as 2024 Ends: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global equities struggled for direction on the last trading day of 2024, on course for their first quarterly loss this year after a weak showing on Wall Street.

Stocks fell in Australia and mainland China, with those in Hong Kong flat. US futures edged lower, following declines for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 overnight.

A gauge of global shares looks poised to finish the current quarter in the red, snapping a four-quarter winning streak. Despite the latest weakness, it remains on track to gain for a second consecutive year.

The cautious tone Tuesday partly reflects lingering concerns about the stamina of Wall Street’s rally this year that was predominantly driven by the so-called Magnificent Seven cohort of US tech giants. It’s also an indication of uncertainties facing investors in 2025, ranging from President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist policies to the outlook for central bank policy and the health of the European and Chinese economies.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady and on course for its best year since 2015 in a rally fueled by Trump’s reelection in November and the Fed’s less dovish policy pivot. An index of US Treasuries looks set to eke out a small gain for the year.

“Investors are in wait-and-see mode,” Noel Dixon, senior macro strategist at State Street Corp., told Bloomberg Television. “We don’t know what the retaliatory effects are going to be and how the Fed is ultimately going to react to those tariffs.”

Tuesday’s trading was thin in Asia because several regional markets including South Korea’s were shut for a public holiday. Japanese markets are closed through Jan. 6. There’s also no cash trading in Treasuries in Asia.

Chinese shares were livelier but were in the red, shrugging off data that pointed to an improvement in both services and manufacturing activity. Investors also showed little reaction to President Xi Jinping’s remark that China’s 2024 economic growth is expected to be around 5%, a target set by policymakers earlier in the year.

“Don’t think 2024 GDP growth still matters for market actually as most have already moved towards faith that the government wants to meet the 5% target,” said Xin-Yao Ng, investment director at abrdn. “Perhaps it’s more to do manufacturing PMI being below consensus, and within that some components like persistently soft input and output prices continue to suggest deflationary pressure.”

Meanwhile, in the latest sign of simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington, the US Treasury Department said it was hacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor through a third-party software service provider.

The flip side of a strong dollar has been a selloff in Asian currencies, with a Bloomberg index for the latter on track for a fourth consecutive annual loss. The yen and Korean won have registered the biggest declines in the region this year, with the former under additional pressure in recent weeks amid the country’s political turmoil.

As for commodities, gold was flat and set for one of its biggest annual gains this century. Oil pushed higher on the latest sign of economic recovery in China, the world’s top crude importer.

In Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his deputy, Robert Habeck, used their New Year addresses to castigate Elon Musk over his backing for a far-right party in February’s snap election.

How will Chinese stocks fare next year? Let us know and take our survey.

Key events this week:

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:24 p.m. Tokyo time

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0403

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 156.19 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3220 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $92,681.78

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,355.09

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 4.36%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $71.68 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jackie Edwards, Mark Cranfield, Michael G. Wilson and Zhu Lin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.