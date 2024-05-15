Global Stocks Set to Reach New Highs Before US CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global equities are set for a fresh record after a big tech-led rally in US gauges, with investors awaiting key inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy.

The MSCI All Country World Index climbed, extending its longest run since January. A gauge for benchmarks in Asia gained after closing at a two-year high Tuesday, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. leading the advance. Shares in Japan and Australia rose while those in mainland China slipped. Hong Kong markets are closed for a holiday.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s American Depositary Receipts surged after the company’s revenue beat estimates in results reported late Tuesday, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s slid on a profit plunge, highlighting the growing divergence between China’s twin Internet powerhouses. Elsewhere, shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. dropped after reporting a weaker-than-expected profit as demand for iPhones remained sluggish in China.

In the run-up to US consumer price index data, the S&P 500 shrugged off Jerome Powell’s signals that interest rates will be higher for longer and a mixed reading on producer inflation. US futures were little changed in early Asia trading.

“Market sentiment hinges on tonight’s US CPI report,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “While promising, if it were to occur and represent a more than three-year low for core CPI, a greater downside surprise would be required to dispel fears about sticky and re-anchored inflation.”

In China, the nation’s central bank extended a key policy loan at the same borrowing cost, signaling concerns that fresh monetary easing may further weaken the yuan. The country is also considering a proposal to have local governments across the country buy millions of unsold homes, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be one of its most ambitious attempts yet to salvage the beleaguered property market.

Investors will also be watching to see if Japan’s 10-year government bond yield hits the highest level in more than a decade, after 20-year yields did so Tuesday. The yen was steady ahead of a report on Thursday that is forecast to show Japan’s gross domestic product shrank at an annualized pace of 1.2% in the three months through March.

In the corporate world, Sony Group Corp.’s shares climbed as investors rewarded its mid-term plan and shareholder return policy after the company announced its quarterly earnings.

Tops Estimates

A Bloomberg dollar index was flat as US 10-year Treasury yields were little changed Wednesday after falling five basis points to 4.44% in the previous session, as traders positioned for a sharp drop in yields in the aftermath of the PPI print.

US producer prices rose in April by more than projected, though key components that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge were more muted. Several categories in the PPI report that are used to calculate the personal consumption expenditures price index eased.

“A more granular look suggests the components that feed into PCE inflation sent mixed signals,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “This means that the burden largely remains on CPI.”

Underlying US CPI probably moderated in April for the first time in six months, offering some hope that price pressures will start to ease again. Compared with April 2023, the core CPI is projected to rise 3.6%. While the annual increase would be the smallest in three years, it would still be too high to warrant rate cuts.

“Investors are expecting inflation to fall in April,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “Even if the decline is slight, markets are looking for further evidence that the downward trend in inflation remains intact and, importantly, is not in the process of reversing course higher.”

A survey conducted by 22V Research showed 49% of investors expect the market reaction to the CPI report to be “risk-on” — while only 27% said “risk-off.”

In commodities, oil advanced Wednesday after an industry report showed shrinking US stockpiles, and traders looked ahead to a report from the International Energy Agency that’ll shed light on market balances into the second half. Gold steadied after rising almost 1% on Tuesday.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

US CPI, retail sales, business inventories, empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Wednesday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 11:59 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0826

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2298 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6641

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $61,754.94

Ether fell 0.1% to $2,886.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.44%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.955%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $78.62 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.

