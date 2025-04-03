Global Stocks Sink, Bonds Rise as Traders Cut Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global financial markets were hit by a sweeping selloff after President Donald Trump’s bid to remake the world trading order proved more aggressive than expected.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index tumbled 1.7%, tracking declines in Asia, and the euro rose more than 1% to its highest level in six months. US futures sank more than 3% and the dollar fell 1%. US 10-year Treasury yields slumped to the lowest level in more than five months and the flight to haven assets also strengthened the Japanese yen. Gold touched a record high. From Apple Inc. to Toyota Motor Corp. and Nike Inc., global corporations relying on international supply chains retreated.

The announcement of a minimum 10% tariff on all exporters to the US, and additional duties for its biggest trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, spooked investors wary of tit-for-tat levies and rising geopolitical tensions. Two months into Trump’s presidency, optimism has evaporated in the market, with equity strategists trimming forecasts for US stocks and central bankers trying to work out the potential impacts on economic growth and inflation.

“The tariff plans provided significantly more clarity than many investors likely had expected,” wrote Michael Zezas, global head of fixed-income research and public policy strategy at Morgan Stanley. “However, the magnitude of the tariffs announced by the White House suggest that the downside risks to global growth have increased relatively to what was already priced by markets.”

Trump’s announcement came after three days of gains for the S&P 500 index amid hopes that the tariff program would have a lighter touch. Traders across asset classes must now brace for what promises to be a grueling stretch of trade negotiations, against an economic backdrop that has shown signs of softening as companies and consumers adjust to Trump’s offensive.

Meanwhile, the 25% tariff on US auto imports took effect shortly after midnight in Washington in a move expected to dramatically increase costs and upend industry supply chains.

Yields slumped in Japan, Australia and New Zealand while bond futures jumped in Europe and Canada. The turmoil spread to all corners of the market, with the cost to insure the region’s companies against default set for the biggest day of widening since 2023, according to a key index.

Continued uncertainty will feed into the US recession narrative, which should be an additional headwind for risky assets and a positive for rates, Citigroup Inc. strategists wrote, upgrading Treasuries to overweight and staying overweight on bunds. A gauge of the dollar posted its biggest drop in a month.

Markets Live Strategist Garfield Reynolds says:

Markets across Asia are mostly consolidating in the wake of President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs and the message so far seems to be that the levies will deliver more pain to the US than anywhere else. The dollar is dropping while Asian equity benchmarks are suffering smaller declines than US index futures — with Japan’s stocks the exception that proves the rule thanks to the impact there of a stronger yen.

Reacting to the US tariffs announcement, China said it’s firmly opposed to the levies and vowed to take countermeasures to safeguard its own interests. Earlier, China had taken steps to restrict local companies from investing in the US, according to people familiar with the matter. The move could give Beijing more leverage for potential trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

The European Union, the US’s largest trading partner, vowed to retaliate.

“President Trump’s announcement is a major blow to the world economy,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video address Thursday. “We’re preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and businesses if negotiations fail.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged US trading partners against taking retaliatory steps. “As long as you don’t retaliate this is the high end of the number,” Bessent told Bloomberg Television.

“While the tariff measures announced were more severe than expected, the question over how long these tariffs will remain in place is more open-ended due to Trump’s inclination to be a deal maker,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade in Sydney.

Shares of companies linked to sectors that will be hardest hit by the new round of levies were sharply lower in late New York trading. Nike, Gap Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. all fell at least 7% after hours. They rely on goods and factories from Vietnam. Apple, whose supply chain is heavily dependent on China, declined 7.1%. Chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were down, as were multinationals Caterpillar Inc. and Boeing Co.

In commodities, oil dropped. Copper, aluminum and zinc all slumped as metals joined a rush from risk on fears that the sweeping new tariffs will end up crushing demand for industrial commodities. Bullion rose after it was one of the few commodities exempted from the tariffs.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7% as of 8:12 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 3.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1%

The euro rose 1.1% to $1.0970

The Japanese yen rose 1.4% to 147.21 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.3144 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.8% to $1.3106

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3% to $83,051.04

Ether fell 3.6% to $1,813.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.06%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.63%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 4.54%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 3% to $72.69 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,121.13 an ounce

