Global Stocks Slip as US Tariff Uncertainty Weighs: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks slipped as investors awaited more clarity on US tariff plans and the economic outlook before President Donald Trump’s April 2 deadline to impose a fresh trade levies.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.5%, while futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down about 0.2%, following modest gains on the indexes on Tuesday. In premarket trading, shares in Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. edged lower. Video game retailer GameStop Corp. jumped 12% after it said its board approved adding Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

In Britain, the FTSE 250 gauge of mid-sized stocks advanced about 0.5%, as data showing an unexpected inflation slowdown strengthened the case for the Bank of England to cut interest rates.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen

The tariffs issue remains front and center for investors, who took comfort earlier this month from the Trump adminstration’s signal that the coming wave of levies may be less expansive and more targeted than originally feared. However, the president has since sown confusion by saying he didn’t want too many tariff exceptions, but he would “probably be more lenient than reciprocal.”

All that has left investors struggling to work out how to position ahead of the April 2 deadline that Trump has dubbed “Liberation Day.”

“Uncertainty on the tariff front remains ridiculously high, leaving it incredibly tough for businesses or consumers to plan more than about a day into the future, and still making it nigh-on impossible for market participants to price risk,” said Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

(Get the Markets Daily newsletter to learn what’s moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.)

An added layer of uncertainty stems from the global economy, which many analysts fear is slowing down even as inflation remains broadly elevated. Growth concerns were fanned further on Tuesday by US data showing consumer confidence at a four-year low.

The fear of a sharper-than-expected economic downturn is hampering US equities from rebounding decisively after a recent four-week selloff, with growth-linked technology names under most pressure. The S&P 500 is set for its worst first-quarter performance in three years, with record underperformance versus European stocks in dollar terms. The Stoxx 600, meanwhile, is on track for its best quarter since end-2022.

“I am not sure we have gone the whole way,” Kevin Thozet, member of the investment committee at Carmignac, said of the US equity underperformance. “We are trying to build a bit more defensiveness in the portfolio because we have pencilled in this risk of the US economy slowing down.”

In currency markets, the pound was the main mover, dropping as much as 0.4% against the dollar after the inflation reading., while rate-sensitive two-year bond yields slid about six basis points. Next up for UK investors is the spring economic statement due later today from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Most economists expect her to slash government spending by billions of pounds.

Read: Meet the Citigroup Strategist Who Called Europe’s Stock Rally

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% as of 10:04 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0795

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 150.09 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2745 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2908

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $88,029.79

Ether was little changed at $2,065.42

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.79%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.72%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $73.46 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.