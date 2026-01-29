Switzerland demands unfettered metal trade with EU
Switzerland has repeated demands for an exemption from planned European Union metal trade restrictions.
The EU plans to cut tariff-free steel import quotas by almost half.
The extraordinary meeting of the Joint Committee on the free trade agreement between Switzerland and the European Union took place in Brussels at Switzerland’s request.
The planned EU protective measures on steel and ferro-alloys in particular were the subject of discussion.
The EU is planning new steel measures by June 30 at the latest. Switzerland has again demanded an exemption.
Switzerland argues it is important not to restrict “established regional supply chains”, which are of crucial importance for the European industrial economy.
The EU is only planning exemptions for the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA): Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
Swiss steel industry offered four-year state subsidies
