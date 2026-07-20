Korean firm bids CHF1.5bn for Swiss pharma supplier Polypeptide

Billions-on-the-table bid for Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Polypeptide Keystone-SDA

The South Korean contract biopharmaceutical manufacturer Samsung Biologics intends to acquire the Swiss active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer Polypeptide.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Milliardenangebot für Schweizer Pharmazulieferer Polypeptide Original Read more: Milliardenangebot für Schweizer Pharmazulieferer Polypeptide

The company is offering CHF44.31 per share in cash, valuing Polypeptide at around CHF1.5 billion.

Polypeptide’s board of directors supports the offer, both companies announced on Monday. The major shareholder, Draupnir Holding, which holds just under 56% of the shares, also intends to sell its stake.

The offer is around 40% above the share price prior to the announcement of the takeover plans in April. Conditions for the deal include regulatory approval and the acceptance of at least two-thirds of the shares.

Polypeptide manufactures so-called peptides. These are short protein building blocks used as active ingredients or components in modern medicines, for example to treat metabolic or hormonal disorders.

Around 1,500 employees

Founded in 1996, the active ingredient manufacturer traces its origins back to peptide production in Sweden dating as far back as 1952. The company operates at six sites across Europe, the United States and India. It employs just under 1,500 people.

Polypeptide has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since April 2021.

Prior to the takeover bid, Polypeptide had reported strong half-year results and raised its full-year outlook. In the first half of the year, turnover rose by just under 42% to €236.6 million. At the same time, following a loss in the previous year, the company returned to profitability.

For 2026, the company now expects stronger turnover growth and a higher operating profit margin than previously forecast.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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