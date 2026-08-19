Swiss manufacturer Burckhardt announces further job cuts

Burckhardt Compression announces further job cuts Keystone-SDA

Swiss manufacturer Burckhardt Compression has announced up to 220 job cuts, of which 150 will be in Switzerland and 70 at international sites.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Burckhardt Compression kündigt erneuten Stellenabbau an Original Read more: Burckhardt Compression kündigt erneuten Stellenabbau an

In addition to the job cuts, the organisational structure is to be simplified, selected functions consolidated and business processes optimised, as the compressor manufacturer announced. The company will stregthen its operations in India.

Burckhardt currently employs a total of just over 3,300 staff, with slightly more than 1,000 based at its headquarters in Winterthur. The company already made job cuts in November, and in January the number of posts affected in Winterthur was specified as 68.

“The measures announced today are necessary to ensure Burckhardt Compression’s competitiveness and long-term success,” CEO Fabrice Billard is quoted as saying. Burckhardt is aware that this creates uncertainty for the employees potentially affected.

The consultation process will therefore be conducted “openly and constructively”, and proposals from employee representatives will be “carefully considered”.

The consultation phase will run until September 9, with the outcome due to be announced in mid-September, a spokesperson said in response to an enquiry from AWP.

Burckhardt anticipates one-off restructuring costs of around CHF3 million in the first half of the current financial year 2026/27. Once the measures have been fully implemented, annual cost savings of around CHF20 million are expected.

Burckhardt also confirmed its guidance for the full year. At the beginning of June, the group had forecast turnover for 2026/27 of betweenCHF 900 million and CHF1 billion, with an EBIT margin of around 12%.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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