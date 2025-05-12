China and US agree to lower tariffs after talks in Geneva

China and USA optimistic after customs talks in Geneva Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share



China and the US have agreed to lower their mutual tariffs following high-level trade talks in Geneva over the weekend. According to a joint statement, the agreement will apply temporarily for 90 days.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de China und USA zeigen sich nach Zollgesprächen in Genf optimistisch Original Read more: China und USA zeigen sich nach Zollgesprächen in Genf optimistisch

中文 zh 日内瓦磋商成功：中美同意下调关税！ Read more: 日内瓦磋商成功：中美同意下调关税！

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The news led to strong price gains on the international stock markets, while the euro came under pressure against the US dollar.

According to the joint statement, US tariffs on Chinese imports will fall to 30%. Previously, these were at 145%. Beijing’s surcharges on imports from the United States will fall from 125% to 10%.

Delegations from both sides had met in Geneva, Switzerland, for consultations over the weekend. Both the US and China subsequently signaled progress in the negotiations, but without providing further details.

The two sides agreed to set up a mechanism for economic and trade consultations, said Vice Premier He Lifeng, according to Chinese state media. Details would be worked out as soon as possible.

China and the US announced a joint declaration for this Monday. He described the talks in Switzerland at the weekend as “open and constructive”. The meeting in Geneva was an important step towards resolving differences of opinion through dialogue and laid the foundation for deepening cooperation.

More

More China–US tariff talks place Swiss diplomacy on centre stage This content was published on Trade talks this weekend in Geneva between China and the US are seen as a diplomatic win for Switzerland that’s been increasingly sidelined in international affairs. Read more: China–US tariff talks place Swiss diplomacy on centre stage

China is willing to “expand the cake of cooperation” and push forward trade relations with the US for new development to bring more stability to the global economy, He said.

The talks were attended by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, among others.

Substantial progress

Trade between the US and China is hardly profitable anymore due to the high tariffs and has therefore almost come to a standstill.

More

More Chinese biotechs eye Swiss collaboration as relations with US sour This content was published on With growing uncertainty in the US, Chinese companies are swooping in to present themselves as stable, open partners to the Swiss biotech sector. Read more: Chinese biotechs eye Swiss collaboration as relations with US sour

Both countries have so far tried to give the impression that they have the upper hand and do not need to take the first step to approach the other side. The talks in Geneva should now mark a turning point. Greer said at the end of the talks that common ground had quickly been found, suggesting that the differences were not as great as had been thought.

Importance of the WTO

As reported by Chinese state television, Vice Premier He, who had travelled to Switzerland to discuss economic and trade issues, also met the Director General of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The Chinese national spoke with the Nigerian about the recent tariff negotiations with the US. All sides should resolve disputes through dialogue within the framework of the WTO, He reportedly said. China would continue to participate in the reform of the WTO.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.