Global trade

Global trade

Swiss Senate votes to extend short-time working to counter tariffs

Council of States wants to counter high US tariffs with extended short-time working
Council of States wants to counter high US tariffs with extended short-time working Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Senate votes to extend short-time working to counter tariffs
Listening: Swiss Senate votes to extend short-time working to counter tariffs

The Swiss Senate has approved the extension of short-time working compensation from 18 to 24 months in the face of United States tariffs.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Businesses have demanded the measure since since tariffs were raised. It has now cleared the first parliamentary hurdle.

According to the parliamentary chamber, Swiss companies should in future be able to receive short-time working compensation for up to 24 months instead of the current 18 months.

+ How US tariffs are impacting the Swiss economy

The bill is aimed primarily at companies in the tech industry and their suppliers, which have been suffering from economic weaknesses for two years and have already introduced short-time working.

Added to this are the tariffs of 39% imposed by the US for an indefinite period. According to the Senate, this new situation is the main reason why the tried-and-tested instrument of short-time working should be extended for a limited period until the end of 2028.

The Federal Council supports the proposal. The House of Representatives will also debate the bill next week.

More
a journalist talking to camera

More

What is a tariff? A quick guide

This content was published on Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?

Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guide

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

News

