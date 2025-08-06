Swiss president to meet Marco Rubio for tariff talks

Customs duties: Karin Keller-Sutter to meet Marco Rubio Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Karin Keller-Sutter will be received by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

1 minute

The meeting is scheduled for 4:15pm Swiss time (10:15am local time), according to the US State Department on its website and is not open to the press. Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin arrived in Washington on Tuesday evening to try to reach an agreement on tariffs. Donald Trump has set them at 39% for Swiss goods.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

No Swiss delegation arrived at the White House yesterday evening, sources in Washington told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA. According to a White House official quoted by AFP, no meeting with Donald Trump is planned “for the time being”. Earlier, Trump told CNBC that Keller-Sutter had requested a tariff of 1% on Swiss goods.

More

More ‘Knives out’: Switzerland descends into blame game after US tariff shock This content was published on President Karin Keller-Sutter is under fire for failed trade talks with Trump administration. Read more: ‘Knives out’: Switzerland descends into blame game after US tariff shock

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.