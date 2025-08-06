The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss president to meet Marco Rubio for tariff talks

Karin Keller-Sutter will be received by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:15pm Swiss time (10:15am local time), according to the US State Department on its website and is not open to the press. Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin arrived in Washington on Tuesday evening to try to reach an agreement on tariffs. Donald Trump has set them at 39% for Swiss goods.

No Swiss delegation arrived at the White House yesterday evening, sources in Washington told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA. According to a White House official quoted by AFP, no meeting with Donald Trump is planned “for the time being”. Earlier, Trump told CNBC that Keller-Sutter had requested a tariff of 1% on Swiss goods.

