The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Global trade

US tariffs putting 100,000 jobs at risk in Switzerland

Customs duties threaten 100,000 jobs in Switzerland
"If customs duties were to be levied on medicines, many jobs in the pharmaceutical industry would also be affected", warned economiesuisse. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US tariffs putting 100,000 jobs at risk in Switzerland
Listening: US tariffs putting 100,000 jobs at risk in Switzerland

United States tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports will directly affect 100,000 jobs in Switzerland, mainly in the watchmaking, machinery, metals, and food industries, warned the business umbrella organisation economiesuisse on Friday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For the Swiss business federation, “the consequences could be even heavier, as suppliers and service providers also suffer indirectly”.

On August 1, Washington announced that Swiss exports to the US would be subject to customs duties of 39% from August 7, citing the trade deficit between the two countries. Pharmaceutical products, the driving force behind Swiss exports, are exempt for the time being, but US President Donald Trump has promised tariffs of up to 250% if the pharmaceutical groups do not reduce their drug prices.

“If customs duties were to be levied on medicines, many jobs in the pharmaceutical industry would also be affected”, warned economiesuisse.

+ Swiss government working with firms to overcome high US tariffs

Specifically, the electronics and watchmaking sectors would see nearly 20,000 jobs affected by customs duties, followed by the food and tobacco sector (close to 14,200 jobs) and pharmaceuticals (around 13,900 jobs).

Suppliers also in turmoil

“In reality, exporting companies probably have more employees on average, which is why the actual number of people affected could be higher”, said the umbrella organisation.

According to the federation, “the negative consequences of the competitive disadvantage represented by the US tariffs will not be limited to companies exporting to the United States”, but “will also affect suppliers to the Swiss export industry”.

+ How should Switzerland respond to the US tariffs?

While the Swiss government has expressed its determination to continue the dialogue with the US, economiesuisse has called on political leaders to “quickly and effectively lighten the administrative and regulatory burden on companies” and to “offset the competitive disadvantage on the US market by improving the framework conditions in Switzerland”.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

5 megatonnes of emissions from 2050 despite net zero

More

Emissions reduction

Switzerland could produce up to 5Mt of emissions annually by 2050

This content was published on Two to five megatonnes of CO2 equivalents per year: this is the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that Switzerland is still expected to produce annually in 2050, a new study shows.

Read more: Switzerland could produce up to 5Mt of emissions annually by 2050
Switzerland releases four million for Sudan

More

Foreign Affairs

Switzerland releases CHF4 million for Sudan

This content was published on Switzerland has released CHF4 million (nearly $5 million) to help Sudan, which has been severely affected by famine and cholera.

Read more: Switzerland releases CHF4 million for Sudan
Federal Council and Parliament campaign in favour of abolishing the imputed rental value

More

Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value

This content was published on The abolition of the imputed rental value in federal tax is intended to reduce incentives for high private debt and simplify the tax system. On Friday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter spoke on behalf of the Federal Council in favour of Parliament's proposal.

Read more: Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR