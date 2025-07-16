The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Global trade

Swiss firms among the gloomiest globally for Q3 2025

Customs fears and a trade slump: Swiss companies more pessimistic
The global situation is weighing on the minds, and balance sheets, of Swiss companies. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss firms among the gloomiest globally for Q3 2025
Listening: Swiss firms among the gloomiest globally for Q3 2025

In an international comparison, Swiss firms are much more pessimistic about the third quarter of 2025. Fears about customs duties, global uncertainties, a slowdown in trade and declining sales are depressing sentiment.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Global Business Optimism Index, compiled by business information service Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), fell by a significant 18% in Switzerland in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, according to a press release on Wednesday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Sentiment in Switzerland thus deteriorated significantly more than the global average, where the decline was only 6%. Only in France (-20%) and Brazil (-19%) was the decline bigger. Overall, the negative trend of the previous two quarters continued.

The downturn was particularly marked in the subindex for supply chain stability, which fell by 20%. Globally, the index also fell significantly by 10%, albeit to a lesser extent than in Switzerland.

More
Swiss economy to slow for two years

More

Swiss economy to slow for two years

This content was published on Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs lowers economic growth forecasts for both this year and next.

Read more: Swiss economy to slow for two years

In particular, “weak growth, the threat of trade conflicts and the EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) are increasingly unsettling companies”, said Marianne Bregenzer, Country Lead Switzerland at D&B. According to the survey, sentiment is particularly gloomy in the food manufacturing, transport, finance and insurance sectors.

Rethinking strategy

Financial confidence among Swiss firms fell by 12%, compared to an average of 3% worldwide. Many Swiss companies are therefore rethinking their financing strategies and postponing investments. “Smaller companies are feeling the effects of restricted access to capital particularly keenly,” said Bregenzer.

According to D&B, around 10,000 companies from 32 countries were surveyed on their business expectations for the quarterly report.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Once again, less wood is being felled in Swiss forests

More

Less wood felled in Swiss forests in 2024

This content was published on Following a drop already in 2023, the harvest volume again declined last year, as the importance of wood chips for energy production has increased.

Read more: Less wood felled in Swiss forests in 2024
Higher direct payments do not stop scrub encroachment on alpine pastures

More

Higher direct payments fail to curb scrub encroachment on alpine pastures

This content was published on The scrub encroachment on Swiss alpine pastures leads to the loss of grassland and damages the typical landscape. It is also responsible for the decline in biodiversity. Despite higher direct payments, the bushes continue to spread.

Read more: Higher direct payments fail to curb scrub encroachment on alpine pastures
Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

More

Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

This content was published on In a survey, the population of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland expressed general satisfaction with their lives. Respondents were less happy with politics and their personal finances, according to the online comparison service Moneyland.

Read more: Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR