Switzerland to ban Russian LNG imports
Switzerland will impose a complete ban on the purchase and import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from April 25, 2026.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The measure is part of the European Union’s 19th sanctions package, which Switzerland has adopted.
A transitional period until the end of 2026 applies to existing long-term LNG contracts, the government decided on Wednesday.
+ More Swiss tech in Russian weapons than any other European country
The aim of the measure is to reduce Russia’s revenue from the sale of fossil fuels, which are “significantly” helping to finance the war against Ukraine.
+ Bypassing the Blockade: How Hong Kong Feeds European Technology Into Russia’s War in UkraineExternal link
The Swiss government also decided on further measures in the energy sector and the financial sector. These include, for example, a ban on transactions with certain rouble-based crypto assets. According to the communiqué, the new provisions will come into force on Thursday, 26 February.
More
Russian state broadcaster accuses Swiss public broadcaster SRF of manipulation
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.