From e-cigarettes to lab devices: surprising facts about Swiss patents

The Swiss inventor and scientist Auguste Piccard (wearing hat) and the Belgian physicist Max Cosyns (in the capsule) in Dübendorf on August 18, 1932, before their take-off for their second stratospheric flight. Keystone

Switzerland is the most innovative country in Europe in terms of patents, according to statistics from the European Patent Office (EPO) in Munich. Swiss companies, researchers and developers registered 9,914 patents last year – more per capita than anywhere else. Here are the five most exciting points about the new statistics.

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1 Roche beats Novartis

Roche is the Swiss company that registered the most patents with the European Patent Office last year: 681 inventions and developments. By comparison, Novartis has 94 registered patents.

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The fact that Roche is at first glance much more innovative than its competitor can be explained by the fact that Roche not only develops medicines, but also machines. These are laboratory devices for diagnostics, i.e. for recognising diseases. The machines analyse blood samples, among other things. Novartis does not have a comparable diagnostics division.

2. One in ten patents for e-cigarettes

The two cigarette companies Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International stand out: last year, the two companies together filed more than 1,000 patents from Switzerland. That is a good 10% of all registered patents.

“Since 2008, we have invested more than $14 billion (CHF11 billion) in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of smoke-free products,” writes Luisa Biegmann, spokesperson for Philip Morris, in response to an enquiry. A significant part of the development is taking place in Switzerland, at the global research centre in Neuchâtel with around 1,500 employees.

Japan Tobacco International (JTI), based in Geneva, is also undergoing radical change. The company plans to invest almost CHF4 billion ($5.1 billion) worldwide by 2028, writes JTI. The focus is on tobacco heaters. The new technologies are complex in terms of electronics, materials, chemistry, batteries and device software.

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3. The silent giants

Various global companies have their headquarters in Switzerland and are actively applying for patents. One example is TE Connectivity. The company makes technical components such as sensors, special cables and connectors. The company employs 93,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Schaffhausen.

Research is spread across various locations and patents are also filed via Switzerland. Last year, 180 patents were filed, putting the company in ninth place.

4. Patents on child seats

There are patents on all sorts of things, including everyday products. One example is the company Wonderland Switzerland from canton Zug, which trades in pushchairs, car seats for children, baby products and much more.

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The company has a number of patented innovations, particularly in connection with child safety in vehicles. The numerous patents contribute to the fact that canton Zug is one of the most innovative cantons in Switzerland, at least in terms of patents.

5. Switzerland at the forefront

“Patents are an indicator of a country’s innovative strength,” Ilja Rudyk, economist at the EPO, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. One positive aspect is that patents are submitted from various sectors and areas, from dozens of different companies. “Switzerland has a healthy innovation ecosystem,” Rudyk concludes.

Switzerland has just under 1,100 patent applications per million inhabitants, followed by Finland with around 600 and Sweden with 450 patents.

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Translated from German by AI/ts

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