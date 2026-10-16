Fuel prices rise again in Switzerland

Fuel prices in Switzerland are rising again Keystone-SDA

Fuel prices in Switzerland have risen again following a brief lull. Both petrol and diesel have recently gone up by five cents per litre, according to the latest figures from Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

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Accordingly, the average price of a litre of unleaded 95 has risen by 2.4% since last week to CHF2.16. Unleaded 98 now costs CHF2.27 per litre, representing a rise of 2.3%.

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Diesel has also become more expensive again. The average price rose by 2.1% to CHF2.45 per litre. This means it is now just one cent below the annual high of CHF2.46, which was reached in mid-September.

Following the sharp price rises in September, fuel prices had recently eased slightly for a short while. The price fluctuations are attributable, amongst other things, to the tense situation on the international fuel markets.

Added to this are transport problems in Switzerland, as low water levels on the Rhine are making imports more expensive.

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Meanwhile, prices on the international oil markets fell slightly on Friday. A barrel of North Sea Brent crude cost around $105 in the morning, which is still significantly higher than before the start of the war in Iran at the end of February, when the price stood at around $72.

However, changes in the oil market usually take some time to be reflected at Swiss petrol pumps.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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