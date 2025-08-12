Listening: Gold will not be subject to tariffs, says Trump
'Gold will not be subject to tariffs,' American President Donald Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social on Monday. Last week, it was unclear whether the new tariffs would also be imposed on gold bars from Switzerland.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Trump: “Gold wird nicht mit Zöllen belegt”
Original
Trump himself weighed in on the issue of gold tariffs after confusion and panic triggered by the revelation of US customs information dating back to July regarding custom duties on gold. The White House plans to issue an executive order in the near future to clarify misinformation about the taxation of gold bullion, in particular.
This announcement of a future clarification decree, transmitted on Friday by news agency AFP, follows information from US customs that caused panic among specialists and on the markets. A customs document dated July 31 that was made public on Friday indicated that one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars would be subject to customs duties. This was in fact “false information”, Bloomberg later reported, based on a statement by an official who requested anonymity.
For Switzerland, a major gold refining centre, a tax on gold would represent a further blow after Switzerland was hit on Thursday with heavy tariffs of 39% on its products entering the United States.
Until now, investors have always taken it for granted that gold was exempt, along with pharmaceutical products, which are under threat of a separate tariff. The Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders in Precious Metals (ASFCMP) expressed its concern on Friday about the possibility of taxation. A tax on gold “would make its export to the United States economically unviable”.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof receives first Locarno City of Peace Award
This content was published on
The new award was created to strengthen Locarno’s role as a symbol of dialogue and peaceful coexistence, and to mark the centenary of the 1925 Locarno Treaties – a crucial milestone in twentieth-century European diplomacy.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.