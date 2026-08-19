Swiss manufacturing and construction return to growth
Swiss manufacturing output returned to growth in the second quarter of the year. The construction sector also recorded growth, said the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
Overall, between April and June, production rose by 5.1% and turnover by 0.4% year-on-year, the FSO has announced. This compares to a 6.1% contraction in production and 5.8% in turnover in the first three months of the year.
In the industrial sector, production rose by 5.5% compared with the second quarter of 2025. The sharpest increase was in the pharmaceutical sector (+15.5%). By contrast, there was a decline in vehicle manufacturing (-15.8%). Turnover in the industrial sector as a whole fell slightly (-0.3%).
The construction sector also performed well, with a 2.1% rise in production. Both building construction (+4.3%) and civil engineering works (+1.3%) grew.
As for other construction activities, output rose by a more moderate 0.8%. Turnover in the construction sector rose by 3.1% overall.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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