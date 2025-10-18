Metalor to invest CHF40 million in western Switzerland
Although Metalor aims to produce more gold in the United States, the company will not abandon its production site in Marin, canton Neuchâtel. According to its CEO, the company will invest between CHF40-50 million ($50-63 million) there over ten years.
For Metalor, producing some of the ingots for the American market in the United States itself will not be a problem, CEO Nicolas Carrera told news site Arcinfo.
“We have a site in Attleboro, Massachusetts, where we have invested in production automation, but also in the development of a PGM (platinum, palladium) line,” he said, explaining these projects were launched before the US imposed 39% tariffs on Swiss goods.
However, the Neuchâtel site is not taking any risks. “All banked gold transiting Switzerland will not be processed elsewhere,” he said. “That would simply be unthinkable. In Marin, we will also start up our rhodium, ruthenium and iridium refining system, metals that have become strategic for new energies, defence, pharmaceuticals and the automotive sector.”
Metalor will also modernise its silver processing unit, which will double its capacity, the CEO said.
