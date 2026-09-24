Lawmakers want to strengthen ‘Swiss Made’ rules

No Swiss cross for products manufactured abroad Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Senate has approved a motion to ban the use of the Swiss cross on products manufactured abroad.

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The request follows a change in practice by the Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) in March 2026. This allows the Swiss cross to be affixed to products manufactured abroad, provided the words “Swiss Engineering” appear on them.

This new policy encourages offshoring, the Senate heard during a debate. The change in practice undermines the exclusivity of the Swiss cross, and therefore its value.

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It puts smaller firms at a disadvantage, as they actually manufacture their products in Switzerland and create domestic jobs. SMEs without production sites abroad rely on a unique selling point such as the Swiss cross.

The IPI must therefore reverse this decision as quickly as possible, the parliamentary chamber decided.

On won its case

The change in practice enabled the On footwear brand to win a long-running dispute with the authorities over the Swiss cross.

Thanks to this change in practice, Swiss companies active in research and development could highlight this distinctive feature more prominently. Firms that manufacture in Switzerland could continue to use the “Swiss made” label.

The government stated that the change in practice could be reviewed by the courts if a company were to affix this marking to products sold in Switzerland.

The IPI has in the meantime been tasked with assessing the provisions relating to “Swissness” and their impact on businesses. The Federal Council does not wish to prejudge the outcome of this review by amending the law.

The Senate motion was supported by 32 votes to 5. The House of Representatives has yet to give its opinion.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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