Switzerland seeks improved tariff deal with US

Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has flown to the United States with a new offer to resolve the customs dispute between the two countries.

Deutsch de Parmelin unterbreitet den USA neues Angebot im Zollstreit Original Read more: Parmelin unterbreitet den USA neues Angebot im Zollstreit

The purpose of Parmelin’s short notice mission was confirmed by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

“We have drawn up an optimised offer to the US,” Cassis told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Parmelin was holding talks in the US about this offer. The economics minister’s trip is part of the second round of negotiations on the customs issue.

Cassis did not comment on the exact programme of Parmelin’s trip. The Federal Department of Economic Affairs had previously announced that Parmelin had travelled to the US on Friday night to hold talks at ministerial level. No further details were given.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg that he will meet with a visiting Swiss delegation bringing a “new proposal” to secure better tariff rates.

“Let’s hear what they have to say. We’ll discuss it with the president. You know, I’m not optimistic, but I’m always willing to listen and Donald Trump is always willing to listen,” he said.

