Swiss train manufacturer buys land for new Austrian site

Peter Spuhler buys land for a new Stadler site in Austria Keystone-SDA

Swiss train maker Stadler Rail has moved closer to a new plant in Austria with the purchase of a 50 hectare plot near to Vienna.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Peter Spuhler kauft Land für neuen Stadler-Standort in Österreich Original Read more: Peter Spuhler kauft Land für neuen Stadler-Standort in Österreich

PCS Holding, an investment company of Stadler owner Peter Spuhler, has bought the industrial site in Leopoldsdorf.

Stadler has been operating a new workshop on part of the site since March 2026 for the commissioning, certification and servicing of rail vehicles. No purchase price details were given.

Spuhler described Austria as an “important market” for Stadler. With the new workshop, the company has already established capacity for modern rail vehicles. The central location in the heart of Europe, the good infrastructure, and the size and economic significance of the site offer favourable conditions.

However, Stadler Rail is not currently providing any specific details on the site’s future development. “We are unable to provide any information at present regarding possible further developments, investments or future use,” said a spokeswoman in response to an enquiry from AWP.

The next steps and development opportunities are now being evaluated. Stadler will provide information on specific decisions in due course.

Stadler Rail had already signed a letter of intent for the site in April 2025. At that time, the initial plan was to relocate the type test centre from Zwentendorf. In a subsequent phase, a maintenance base for Austrian customers was to be established.

The establishment of a test and development centre for rail vehicles was also being considered at the time.

Today, among other things, Westbahn’s high-speed trains are maintained in Leopoldsdorf, and double-decker trains for the ÖBB are prepared for type testing there.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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