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Sandoz legal costs weigh down profits

Sandoz weighed down by legal costs in the first half of the year
Sandoz weighed down by legal costs in the first half of the year Keystone-SDA

Swiss generic drugs giant Sandoz saw profits plummet by 70% in the first six months of the year as a result of huge legal costs.

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Keystone-SDA

Profits slumped to $109 million after the company was fined around $480 million in the United States.

The Rhine-based multinational had previously set aside provisions for this anticipated legal cost.

The half-yearly report published on Wednesday also lists restructuring costs of $54 million, costs relating to empowerment of $47 million, costs for optimising production facilities of $41 million and software deployment costs of $33 million.

Turnover grew by 10% in US dollars, or 5% in local currencies, to $5.76 billion. This performance was driven in particular by a 25% rise in revenue from biosimilars, to $1.86 billion.

Revenue from the core generics business stabilised, falling by 1% in local currencies but rising by 4% when converted into US dollars, to $3.89 billion. Attributed to disruptions in the penicillin market, the decline stood at 3% over the first three months of the year

The share of biosimilars in turnover thus reached 33%, compared with 29% 12 months earlier, the Rhineland-based multinational highlighted in its half-yearly report.

On the profitability front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for any items deemed non-recurring, jumped by 15% to $1.21 billion, driven by an increase of around 90 basis points to 20.9%. Basic net profit rose by 18% to $750 million.

The figures presented are more or less in line with the forecasts of analysts surveyed by AWP.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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