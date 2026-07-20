EU steps up antitrust case against Swiss chemicals firm Sika

Sika is coming under increasing pressure in the EU antitrust proceedings Keystone-SDA

The European Commission is stepping up antitrust proceedings against the construction chemicals group Sika and other manufacturers.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Sika gerät im EU-Kartellverfahren stärker unter Druck Original Read more: Sika gerät im EU-Kartellverfahren stärker unter Druck

The Commission has sent statements of objections regarding suspected price-fixing in relation to chemical additives for cement, concrete and mortar.

According to the EC’s preliminary assessment, the companies are alleged to have colluded on future price increases between 2021 and 2022. This was reportedly driven by a sharp rise in raw material costs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The alleged coordination is said to have taken place via national industry associations, which prepared joint statements to justify the price increases.

According to the EC, the companies affected in Germany include Sika, Cemex, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions and MC Bauchemie, plus industry association Deutsche Bauchemie. The Commission has also levelled allegations against Sika and other manufacturers, as well as the relevant industry associations, in France and Spain.

More

More Sika’s 100 year history This content was published on Founded in Switzerland by visionary Kaspar Winkler 100 years ago, SIKA has developed into a successful global company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products of bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector an the motor vehicle industry. Read more: Sika’s 100 year history

With the statement of objections, the EC is formally informing the companies of its allegations. The parties concerned may now request access to the case file and comment on the allegations. Should the allegations be confirmed, fines of up to 10% of global annual turnover could be imposed.

The investigation stems, amongst other things, from unannounced searches carried out in October 2023. At the time, Sika confirmed that the EC had searched several of the company’s sites in the EU and Turkey.

Group CEO Thomas Hasler stated at the time that Sika was cooperating “fully” with the authorities and referred to a zero-tolerance policy regarding breaches of competition law.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories