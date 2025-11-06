Top Swiss business leaders meet Trump in Washington
The heads of six large Swiss companies took part in trade talks with United States President Donald Trump in Washington.
The business leaders reaffirmed their conviction that a bilateral trade agreement would significantly strengthen economic exchanges, to the benefit of both countries.
“The purpose of this meeting was to underline the robustness and durability of economic relations” between Bern and Washington, wrote the six CEOs in a joint statement published on Wednesday evening.
The text is signed by the heads of shipowner MSC, Diego Aponte, watchmaker Rolex, Jean-Frédéric Dufour, Geneva-based luxury goods giant Richemont, Johann Rupert, commodities trader Mercuria, Daniel Jaeggi, gold refiner MKS PAMP, Marwan Shakarchi, and Zug-based investment company Partners Group, Alfred Gantner.
The meeting was held “in a constructive spirit” and enabled the Swiss leaders to “reiterate support for the ongoing talks” between the two governments. The signatories specify that they did not “take part in any direct negotiations” with the US president.
A detailed account of their discussions has been sent to the Federal Council and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). “This initiative is part of a united approach, reflecting the convergence of public and private interests in Switzerland. In Switzerland, we know how to come together in the face of challenges”, said the letter.
The six business leaders promise to “continue to give support to the Swiss government in its efforts to find a common path that will make Switzerland stronger and consolidate the cohesion and unity that is the strength of our people and our country”.
