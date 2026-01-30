Swiss central bank refutes US currency manipulation fears
Switzerland remains on the United States watch list of possible currency manipulators, according to the Treasury Department's latest report.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has again refuted US suspicions.
“The SNB is not manipulating the Swiss franc,” Switzerland’s central bank said in a statement to the news agency AWP on Friday. It is neither attempting to prevent adjustments in the balance of payments nor to gain unjustified competitive advantages for the Swiss economy.
The central bank, together with the Swiss authorities, also remains in contact with the US authorities to explain the economic situation and Switzerland’s monetary policy. The ongoing discussions as part of the “macroeconomic dialogue” are welcomed, the SNB added.
At the same time, the central bank referred to the joint statement issued by the SNB, the Federal Department of Finance and the US Treasury Department last autumn.
In this statement, all three institutions agreed that Switzerland does not use its monetary policy for competitive purposes. Foreign exchange interventions serve solely to maintain price stability.
More
Switzerland branded as currency manipulator by US
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.