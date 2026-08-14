Swiss economy grows surprisingly fast in Q2
The Swiss economy grew at a surprisingly healthy rate in the second quarter of 2026, driven by the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.
In the second quarter, Switzerland’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.5% in real terms on a seasonally adjusted basis compared with the previous quarter, according to the preliminary estimate by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).
This marks a significant acceleration in growth. The Swiss economy had already got off to a good start to the year in the first quarter with a 0.4% rise in GDP, following growth of 0.2% in the final quarter of 2025.
Seco referred to a “catch-up effect” following previously weak quarterly figures. The figures are also well above forecasts. In a survey by news agency AWP , economists had anticipated GDP growth of between 0.2% and 0.4% for the second quarter.
Seco noted that the industrial sector, driven by the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, had contributed around two-thirds of the economic growth.
The data for the second quarter is based on a flash estimate by Seco after 45 days. Any underlying data that is still incomplete is supplemented with forecast figures.
A detailed assessment, using complete and updated data, will be published on September 3.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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