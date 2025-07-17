The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Global trade

Swiss exports fall in second quarter of 2025

Swiss exports fall between April and June
Swiss exports fall between April and June Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss exports fall in second quarter of 2025
Listening: Swiss exports fall in second quarter of 2025

Switzerland’s foreign trade declined between April and June, in terms of both exports and imports, following a record set in the previous quarter. The chemicals and pharma sector was the main cause of this slowdown.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

From April to June, the economy posted a trade surplus of CHF13.4 billion ($16.7 billion), according to figures published on Thursday by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS).

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Seasonally adjusted exports contracted by 5.3% (in real terms -1.4%) compared with the first quarter, to CHF70.1 billion, while imports fell by 7.1% (real -4.5%) to CHF56.7 billion.

In the second quarter, it was again chemicals and pharmaceuticals which contributed most to the decline in exports. After two half-years of strong growth, exports in this sector fell by 9.6%, more than a third of which was due to lower deliveries of medicines.

Jewellery, textiles, clothing and footwear also suffered. Conversely, watchmaking (+2.6%) and the machinery and electronics sector (+1.4%) saw sales increase in 2025 for the second time in a row, whereas previous quarters had seen a downward trend.

Important pharma

On the import side, chemical and pharma products had by far the biggest impact on this result, with a fall of 14.2%. Energy products also saw a big contraction (-15.1%, due to prices), as did, albeit to a lesser extent, metals and precision instruments. The cumulative decline in these three sectors amounted to CHF676 million.

In June alone, seasonally adjusted exports rose by 8.6% (actual +6.1%) to almost CHF23 billion. Exports of chemical and pharmaceutical products were the main drivers of this growth.

Imports fell slightly by 1.5% (actual +0.7%) to CHF18.7 billion. The balance of trade showed a surplus of CHF4.3 billion in June.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

News

