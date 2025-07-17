Listening: Swiss exports fall in second quarter of 2025
Switzerland’s foreign trade declined between April and June, in terms of both exports and imports, following a record set in the previous quarter. The chemicals and pharma sector was the main cause of this slowdown.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les exportations suisses reculent entre avril et juin
Original
Seasonally adjusted exports contracted by 5.3% (in real terms -1.4%) compared with the first quarter, to CHF70.1 billion, while imports fell by 7.1% (real -4.5%) to CHF56.7 billion.
In the second quarter, it was again chemicals and pharmaceuticals which contributed most to the decline in exports. After two half-years of strong growth, exports in this sector fell by 9.6%, more than a third of which was due to lower deliveries of medicines.
Jewellery, textiles, clothing and footwear also suffered. Conversely, watchmaking (+2.6%) and the machinery and electronics sector (+1.4%) saw sales increase in 2025 for the second time in a row, whereas previous quarters had seen a downward trend.
Important pharma
On the import side, chemical and pharma products had by far the biggest impact on this result, with a fall of 14.2%. Energy products also saw a big contraction (-15.1%, due to prices), as did, albeit to a lesser extent, metals and precision instruments. The cumulative decline in these three sectors amounted to CHF676 million.
In June alone, seasonally adjusted exports rose by 8.6% (actual +6.1%) to almost CHF23 billion. Exports of chemical and pharmaceutical products were the main drivers of this growth.
Imports fell slightly by 1.5% (actual +0.7%) to CHF18.7 billion. The balance of trade showed a surplus of CHF4.3 billion in June.
Translated from French by DeepL/dos
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.