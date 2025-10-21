Swiss exports to US rebound in September
Swiss exports to the United States have overcome previously weak growth by posting a significant rise in September.
Exports to all parts of the world rose by a seasonally adjusted nominal 3.4% to CHF22.8 billion, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS). In real terms – i.e. at constant prices – the increase was slightly lower at 2.7%.
Exports to the US slumped by more than a 20% in August due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy towards Switzerland, reaching their lowest level since the end of 2020. They have now risen again by 43%. Over the entire third quarter, however, there was still a decline of a good 8%.
Meanwhile, total imports rose by 9.4% (+1.9% in real terms) to CHF19.9 billion in the reporting month of September. The export surplus thus totalled a good CHF2.8 billion. In the two previous months, it was significantly higher at CHF3.9 billion and CHF4.2 billion respectively.
