Swiss foreign trade sluggish in October
Switzerland's international trade stagnated in October, on both the export and import sides, reflecting the uncertainties weighing on the global economy.
However, the watchmaking industry rebounded for the first time since July.
In the month under review, seasonally adjusted exports stagnated at CHF22.53 billion, representing a month-on-month decline of 0.3% in nominal terms and 0.6% in real terms, the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection (FOCB) reported on Thursday in its monthly statement.
Imports also levelled off at CHF19.91 billion (+0.2% nominal, +0.1% real).
The seasonally adjusted trade balance came to CHF2.62 billion, after CHF2.74 billion the previous month.
In detail, exports were weighed down mainly by the decline in vehicles (-39.5% nominal) and jewellery (-13.6%). At the same time, sales of chemicals and pharmaceuticals (+1.0%), metals (+1.5%) and machinery and electronics (+0.4%) rose timidly.
The increase was more marked for foodstuffs, beverages and tobacco (+3.5%), while watch exports rose for the first time since July (+1.9%).
By market, exports to North America fell significantly (-5.1% nominal, -5.5% to the United States). Deliveries to Europe rose (+6.9%), although the trend was mixed across the Old Continent. Germany (+12.8%) and Slovenia (+61.9%) shone brightly, posting a cumulative increase of almost CHF1.4 billion, while Italy slumped by 11.3%. Sales to Asia fell by 3.1%.
