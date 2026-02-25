Swiss government says new US tariffs will replace old ones

The new US tariffs, which came into effect on Tuesday, will replace the existing ones for 150 days. They do not come on top of the existing measures applicable to each country, the Swiss government said on Wednesday.

The clarification is aimed at giving businesses greater certainty amid widespread confusion.

It is the 10% tariffs announced on Saturday by US President Donald Trump that are currently in force, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a press conference.

Trump introduced the new duties after the US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the previous tariffs imposed on the rest of the world.

In response to Trump’s move, the European Parliament has put the ratification of the trade deal between Brussels and Washington on hold. The Swiss government, however, has taken no such step.

US-Swiss negotiations to continue

Negotiations on the agreement between Switzerland and the US are still under way, Parmelin said. “A first round of technical talks took place recently in Switzerland. The plan is to continue these discussions, and potentially move to talks between the chief negotiators, over the coming weeks,” he added.

Switzerland is currently negotiating an agreement with the US to secure the 15% tariff rate applied since November. Bern had previously managed to obtain this temporary reduction from the 39% rate Trump had initially sought to impose.

In recent days, Swiss businesses have been left in limbo. Some are seeking refunds for duties they have already paid, while others say they are no longer sure which tariff rates will ultimately apply.

