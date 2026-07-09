Most Swiss small firms confident of survival

Swiss SMEs have many concerns – yet they remain confident Keystone-SDA

Despite economic uncertainties, the majority of Swiss small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are optimistic about the future.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer KMU haben viele Sorgen – und sind doch zuversichtlich Original Read more: Schweizer KMU haben viele Sorgen – und sind doch zuversichtlich

According to a survey, 86% of respondents expect their business to still be in operation in ten years’ time.

At the same time, 43% regard the economic situation in their sector as uncertain. This is shown by this year’s SME labour market study by Axa Switzerland, which was carried out by the Sotomo research institute.

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The survey involved 336 Swiss SMEs with five or more employees in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The survey took place in mid-March.

Costs take centre stage

Rising costs represent the greatest economic burden for 65% of companies. This is followed by increasing competitive pressure in Switzerland (29%) and declining customer loyalty (26%).

SMEs with a high degree of dependence on foreign markets tend to view international factors more critically. For example, they cite increasing competitive pressure from abroad and exchange rate risks more frequently as causes for concern.

Four in ten companies heavily dependent on foreign markets also regard US tariff policy as a significant upheaval for their business.

Alongside costs, labour shortages remain a key challenge for 41% of SMEs. This is particularly evident in the manufacturing sector, where the proportion of companies experiencing recruitment difficulties has risen from 45% to 65% since 2022. In the services sector, by contrast, the figure has remained stable at around 45%.

Recruitment difficult

Despite rising unemployment since 2023, recruitment remains difficult for many firms. A third of SMEs find the recruitment process increasingly challenging.

When it comes to job profiles, 63% of the SMEs surveyed would be more likely to advise school leavers to take up a vocational apprenticeship rather than pursue a degree. Furthermore, a third of companies expect to hire fewer graduates over the next five years. Only 15% anticipate a greater need for university graduates.

Many companies (57%) are also concerned about their reliance on IT solutions, most of which are American. So far, however, the largest group of companies has not yet taken any action despite these concerns.

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More Workplace IMF highlights positive Swiss economic outlook This content was published on IMF forecasts Swiss GDP growth of 0.8% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027, with low inflation but trade and energy risks. Read more: IMF highlights positive Swiss economic outlook

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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