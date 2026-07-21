Rising June Swiss watch sales bucks 2026 trend

Swiss watches: exports up sharply in June Keystone-SDA

Following the sharp decline in April and the stabilisation in May, sales of Swiss watches abroad began to rise again in June.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Orologi svizzeri: export in netta crescita in giugno Original Read more: Orologi svizzeri: export in netta crescita in giugno

According to figures released today by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH), exports in the sixth month of 2026 stood at CHF2.4 billion, up 11.2% compared with the same period in 2025. In terms of volume, the number of timepieces sold showed a similar increase of 11.7% (to 1.3 million).

June therefore saw substantial growth following May’s slight rebound (+0.4%) and a very difficult April (-16.6%). Over the first six months, however, the overall picture remains weak. Swiss watch exports actually fell (again on a year-on-year basis) by 0.7% in value (to CHF12.8 billion).

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Looking at individual markets, growth in the United States stands out (+12.7% to CHF349 million), followed by France (+103.5% to CHF250 million), Britain (+12.2% to CHF175 million), Japan (+8.8% to CHF169 million), Hong Kong (+6.9% to CHF158 million) and Singapore (+6.7% to CHF154 million). Together, these six markets account for 53% of cross-border sales.

The trend in exports varies across the different price segments. Watches costing less than CHF200 showed a 9.9% increase in value, the CHF200–500 range saw a rise of 54.1%, the CHF500–3,000 segment recorded a fall of 4.7%, whilst the over CHF3,000 segment saw an increase of 14.2%.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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