Global trade

Switzerland and EFTA sign trade deal with Mercosur

Discussion on a trade deal between EFTA and Mercosur started in 2017. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland and EFTA sign trade deal with Mercosur
Listening: Switzerland and EFTA sign trade deal with Mercosur

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, has agreed on a free trade agreement with the South American trading bloc Mercosur.

This content was published on
2 minutes
SRF

An EFTA spokeswoman confirmed a corresponding report from Reuters at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to relevant posts on the platform X, Swiss economics minister Guy Parmelin is currently in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires for the negotiations.

The Mercosur economic alliance united Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay in these negotiations. Bolivia joined Mercosur only after the start of negotiations for a free trade agreement and was therefore not involved in the negotiations. Trade negotiations began in 2017.

+ Trump trade war pushes Switzerland closer to Mercosur

A free trade agreement with the Mercosur states could enable customs savings of up to CHF160 million per year, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

