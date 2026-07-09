Switzerland and Mexico to update free trade agreement
The free trade agreement (FTA) between Mexico and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states, including Switzerland, is to be updated.
This was confirmed by Swiss economics minister Guy Parmelin and his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, in Mexico City.
This EFTA-Mexico FTA is now 25 years old. Mexico is Switzerland’s second most important trading partner in Latin America, according to the economics ministry. Switzerland is also the sixth-largest investor in Mexico.
+ Who benefits from free trade agreements with Switzerland?
Alongside Switzerland, EFTA comprises Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
Parmelin is currently travelling through Mexico with a business delegation and meeting with various ministers and representatives of local companies.
Switzerland opened its first consulate in Mexico as early as 1827.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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