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Switzerland forms military purchasing pact with Austria

Switzerland is to purchase military equipment from Austria
Switzerland is to purchase military equipment from Austria Keystone-SDA

Switzerland intends to step up its cooperation with Austria when buying military equipment.

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Switzerland forms military purchasing pact with Austria
Listening: Switzerland forms military purchasing pact with Austria
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Keystone-SDA

The aim is to make the procurement of defence equipment more cost-effective and efficient, said Swiss defence minister Martin Pfister.

+ Is the Swiss weapons industry in danger of misfiring?

“We are only just at the beginning of joint procurement in Europe,” said Pfister at a joint press conference with Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner on Monday.

In the field of air defence in particular, joint procurement is essential if modern systems are to be acquired. Tanner shared this view. “If we join forces, it will be cheaper and more efficient,” she said.

However, both sides ruled out any cooperation that would go beyond procurement and joint exercises. Neither Pfister nor Tanner believed that merging the air forces was constitutionally possible for the two neutral states.

Switzerland and Austria are both obliged to protect their own airspace, they said.

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Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies

This content was published on Switzerland should focus on international cooperation to strengthen its position, say studies by the University of St Gallen and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

Read more: Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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