Switzerland mulls extending lifespan of F/A-18 fighter jets

Swiss F/A-18s were supposed to be taken out of service from 2030. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Swiss security policy experts from left-wing parties and the Swiss People’s Party are challenging plans to decommission F/A-18 fighter jets as planned from 2030 onwards.

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Starting next year, the first US F-35 stealth fighter jets are to be delivered to Switzerland. From 2030 onward, they are intended to completely replace the Swiss Air Force’s current F/A-18 fighter jets.

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However, some politicians are demanding a Plan B. They argue that it is uncertain whether the F-35 jets will be delivered on time.

Air Force pilot and Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Thomas Hurter also has doubts as to whether the US can adhere to the F-35 delivery schedule. Furthermore, Switzerland will only be able to purchase a maximum of 30 F-35s instead of the planned 36, because the US is not honouring the originally negotiated price.

“Due to the overall financial situation, fewer fighter jets can be ordered,” Hurter told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. He wants the F/A-18s to fly for longer. Furthermore, because of the geopolitical situation, it’s important to keep all existing equipment operational until the new fighter jets are delivered.

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The professional pilot says that it’s also essential to first be certain that the F-35 jets can truly fulfill all the tasks in Swiss airspace.

F-35s not guaranteed

Hurter’s arguments were accepted by the House of Representatives in June. Even left-wing members of parliament spoke in favour of examining the extension of the F/A-18’s operating license. The decision, with its potentially far-reaching consequences, received little attention at the time.

Linda De Ventura, security policy expert for the Social Democratic Party, says the aim is not to prevent the F-35 jet, which is unpopular within the party. While she believes the F-35 remains the wrong aircraft for Switzerland, she explains: “Even if we do have the F-35 in the future, it’s crucial that we have a second fleet because the F-35 is incredibly expensive to operate.”

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She added that a second fighter jet fleet makes particular sense for training exercises and flight hours.

The Swiss Air Force’s F/A-18 fighter jets are showing their age. An increasing number of cracks are being discovered in the aircraft’s structure. The army has invested CHF450 million to keep the planes flying in Swiss skies until 2030.

The government has so far opposed extending the F/A-18’s service life. In June, defense minister Martin Pfister explained to parliament that most air forces worldwide would be retiring the F/A-18 around 2030.

“From the early 2030s onward, Switzerland will operate approximately three-quarters of the world’s remaining F/A-18s. If the service were to continue, Switzerland would consequently have to bear the majority of the costs for fleet management, spare parts production, and fixed expenses,” he warned.

The army informed SRF that, following the parliamentary decision, it is currently examining the costs of continuing to operate the F/A-18 fleet beyond 2030.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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