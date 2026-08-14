Switzerland among countries hit by US drone tariff
The United States is imposing news tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones and their components.
The import duty targets Chinese manufacturers in particular, as they dominate the US market.
According to a White House statement, the 100% tariff applies to drones with a maximum take-off weight of more than 25 kilograms and to models fitted with thermal imaging cameras.
Other drones with a maximum take-off weight of up to 25 kilograms will be subject to a 25% tariff. Most of the tariffs will come into force on September 3.
Lower rates for Switzerland
For shipments from Switzerland, as well as from the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Liechtenstein, the tariff is capped at 15%. A rate of 10% applies to Britain.
This is subject to the drones or components meeting certain requirements regarding the origin of the technology and parts used.
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The US government justifies the measure on national security grounds. It argues that the US is too dependent on drones and components from abroad. At the same time, Trump wants to promote the development of a domestic drone industry.
Washington has been taking action against Chinese drone technology for years. From the end of 2025, foreign manufacturers have been unable to obtain approval for new models. Drones that have already been approved may continue to be sold.
Ahead of a meeting between Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping planned for September, the trade dispute is gathering momentum once again. The latest round began with new restrictions imposed by the US.
Washington imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, added further companies to an import blacklist and restricted imports of certain Chinese technology products. Beijing responded with measures of its own.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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