Global trade

US Secretary of Commerce confident of Swiss tariff deal

US Secretary of Commerce Lutnick believes in customs deal with Switzerland
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US Secretary of Commerce confident of Swiss tariff deal
US Secretary of Commerce confident of Swiss tariff deal

United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is confident about striking a customs deal with Switzerland, which is facing 39% tariffs for good exported to the US.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“We will probably get a deal with Switzerland,” he said in an interview with the US broadcaster CNBC on Thursday.

“Switzerland will find its way over time,” Lutnick added. “We’ll see how it develops.” His comments were first reported by blick.ch.

+ How US tariffs are impacting the Swiss economy

A week ago, Lutnick told Bloomberg TV that he was not optimistic about securing a deal. Switzerland earns a lot of money in the US with its pharmaceutical products, he said after a meeting with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

Parmelin travelled to the US last Friday for a meeting with Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Parmelin did not initially comment on the outcome of the meeting.

Difficult negotiations

The talks were part of the second round of negotiations in the customs dispute with the US. Prior to the meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told the Keystone-SDA news agency that Switzerland had prepared an “optimised offer” to the US. But no details were given.

More
a journalist talking to camera

More

What is a tariff? A quick guide

This content was published on Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?

Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guide

US President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs of 39% on numerous Swiss products at the beginning of August. A few days later, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Parmelin travelled to Washington without achieving any results.

The US tariff policy hits Switzerland particularly hard. At 39%, the rate is significantly higher than that of the EU, for example. The latter got off comparatively lightly at 15%.

Even before the 39% tariffs were announced, US ministers around Lutnick had expressed optimism about a deal with Switzerland. However, Trump rejected this.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

