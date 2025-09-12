US Secretary of Commerce confident of Swiss tariff deal

A week ago, Lutnick told Bloomberg TV that he was not optimistic about securing a deal. Switzerland earns a lot of money in the US with its pharmaceutical products, he said after a meeting with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.
Parmelin travelled to the US last Friday for a meeting with Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Parmelin did not initially comment on the outcome of the meeting.
Difficult negotiations
The talks were part of the second round of negotiations in the customs dispute with the US. Prior to the meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told the Keystone-SDA news agency that Switzerland had prepared an “optimised offer” to the US. But no details were given.
US President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs of 39% on numerous Swiss products at the beginning of August. A few days later, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Parmelin travelled to Washington without achieving any results.
The US tariff policy hits Switzerland particularly hard. At 39%, the rate is significantly higher than that of the EU, for example. The latter got off comparatively lightly at 15%.
Even before the 39% tariffs were announced, US ministers around Lutnick had expressed optimism about a deal with Switzerland. However, Trump rejected this.
