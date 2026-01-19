US Treasury Secretary: US-Swiss relations are ‘back on track’
Relations with Switzerland are back on track after a rough period, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared on Monday on his arrival in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“After a turbulent period in recent months, relations between Switzerland and the United States are back on a very good track,” Bessent told reporters on his arrival in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos. He spoke in front of an American house that was created this year in the town’s English church.
More
Reduced US tariffs ‘remain a burden’ for Swiss economy
Bern and Washington finally reached agreement in November to reduce US tariffs on Swiss imports from 39% to 15%, following bitter discussions. The two countries still need to sign an agreement by March 31 to finalise the deal.
The negotiating mandate is ready on the Swiss side. Swiss President Guy Parmelin, expressed his willingness to conclude the agreement during the WEF gathering this week.
Translated from French by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.