Trump sets Switzerland tariff deal deadline
The United States has ramped up pressure on Switzerland by setting a March 31 deadline for sealing a legally binding tariff agreement.
If this deadline is not met, the White House intends to review and reconsider the planned reduction in punitive tariffs “if necessary”.
This is stated in the corresponding document of the trade commissioner in the US Federal Register, which is not yet legally binding but is accessible. CH Media first reported on this. Keystone-SDA has requested further information from the Swiss Federal Department of Commerce.
The document states that the US expects to negotiate a legally binding customs agreement with Switzerland by March 31, 2026.
The retroactive reduction from 39% to 15% was made “under the condition and expectation” that the memorandum of understanding of November 14 would quickly be converted into a bilateral agreement.
