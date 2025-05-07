The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Global trade

Valcambi withdraws from Swiss Better Gold Association

Sustainable gold: Valcambi leaves the Swiss Better Gold Association
Sustainable gold: Valcambi leaves the Swiss Better Gold Association Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Valcambi withdraws from Swiss Better Gold Association
Listening: Valcambi withdraws from Swiss Better Gold Association

Ticino-based precious metals refiner Valcambi has decided to pull out of the Swiss Better Gold Association. The company said it's no longer appropriate to collaborate with the organisation, which aims to improve working and living conditions in mining communities.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“This decision has been carefully thought through, following a detailed analysis of our future prospects and priorities,” said Valcambi chief operating officer Simone Knobloch in a statement on Wednesday.

+ What triggers a SLAPP lawsuit in Switzerland? Gold does

The group joined the Swiss Better Gold Association (SBGA) in 2015 and has since helped set up a certified supply chain between small-scale miners in Colombia and an unnamed luxury brand, using its own refining facilities. The company assures that its withdrawal from the SBGA doesn’t mark the end of its commitment to responsible sourcing or improving conditions in artisanal mines.

+ The dark secrets of Switzerland’s largest gold refineryExternal link

Valcambi had already parted ways with the Swiss Association of Precious Metals Manufacturers and Traders (ASFCMP) in autumn 2023, due to irreconcilable differences over the issue of gold from questionable sources. Unlike the umbrella organisation, Valcambi refused to exclude certain countries of origin from its raw gold supply.

Just before this, the press uncovered documents revealing that, despite its public commitments, the Ticino refinery continued to import gold from Kaloti, a Dubai-based firm suspected of being deeply involved in money laundering and trading gold from conflict zones, even after 2019.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

