Swiss watch exports contract further in November

Global trade

Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss watch exports continued to flag in November, falling by 7.3% to CHF2.2 billion, led by a dramatic decline in sales to the United States.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The leading market in terms of value, with CHF201.1 million, the United States saw its imports of Swiss watches evaporate by more than half. Conversely, Britain (+7.9% to CHF183.0 million) and Hong Kong (+3.1% to CHF176.6 million) returned to growth.

The cumulative decline over the first 11 months of the year for all markets combined was therefore 2.2%, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.

