The use of video replays to help referees make key decisions has been approved by football’s Zurich-based rule-making body IFAB, opening the way for the system to be used at this year’s World Cup.
Football’s world governing body FIFAexternal link, also based in Zurich, has said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at the World Cup in Russia if approved, while its European counterpart UEFA, based in Nyon, has said it will not be deployed in next season’s Champions League.
