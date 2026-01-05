Gold, Dollar Up as Stocks Downplay Venezuela Risk: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Gold and the dollar rose after the US moved to oust Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, while riskier assets remained in demand as technology stocks outperformed.

Spot gold climbed more than 2% as the intervention in Venezuela added to geopolitical risks, while silver jumped 4%. The dollar advanced against all major peers. The artificial-intelligence trade saw Asian and European stocks gain ground. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%, while those for the S&P 500 were up 0.3%.

Meanwhile, oil prices swung, a sign that the global crude market is taking the developments in Caracas in its stride. US Treasuries rose across the curve.

The greenback and gold are offering a haven for traders who seek refuge as questions swirl about what the weekend’s events hold for the global order. At the same time, equities are showing little concern that tensions will curtail a rally that propelled global stocks to their biggest annual gain in eight years.

“The economic impact of what happened in Venezuela is too small to weigh on equity markets,” said Christopher Dembik, senior investment adviser at Pictet Asset Management. “That’s also true when it comes to oil: people have had the time to take a look at the data and in the most optimistic scenario, it will take two or three years to have a significant impact.”

The buoyant mood in equities was most prevalent in Asia as a regional gauge rose 1.6% to a record. Chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. were among the biggest winners. Technology stocks led gains in Europe as well.

AI “absolutely stays the most dominant factor in the markets right now,” Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets, told Bloomberg Television. “Tech optimism continues to overpower any of the other narratives in the markets.”

Brent, meanwhile, fell toward $60 a barrel to hit the lowest level in two weeks.

There is still uncertainty about what comes next. Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez asked the US to work with her country, striking a more conciliatory tone toward the Trump administration after her initial outrage at the capture of Maduro.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the US needs “total access” and US oil companies will spend billions of dollars to rebuild Venezuela’s crumbling energy infrastructure.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Global investors are receiving an early wake-up call that geopolitical risks are going to stay firmly on the radar. That will underpin demand for precious metals, but also nudge the Treasuries curve steeper as traders price for even bigger US defense spending under the Trump administration. Moreover, there is no sign of a haven bid for bonds as equities continue to climb driven by AI themes.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV strategist. For full analysis, click here.

In bond markets, the question is whether events in Venezuela add to the appeal of US debt by fanning risk or diminish demand by increasing concerns over inflation or US fiscal policy.

“From a market perspective, we would be careful not to over-trade,” Marko Papic, chief strategist at BCA Research, wrote in a weekend note. “A major use of land troops is highly unlikely. As such, fiscal outlays are not going to be affected and bond yields should not rise.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury fell three basis points to 4.17%.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said modest additional interest-rate cuts could be appropriate later in 2026, but conditioned that outcome on a benign outlook for the economy.

Key economic data will also shape the week ahead. In addition to the December jobs report, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue on Wednesday figures for November job openings, quits and layoffs. The Institute for Supply Management’s December surveys of manufacturers and service providers will also offer clues about employment in those industries.

At week’s end, the US government will report on October housing starts, while the University of Michigan issues its preliminary January consumer sentiment index.

Corporate News:

Saks Global Enterprises is looking to line up a loan of as much as $1 billion to keep the business running as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing that could happen in coming weeks, according to people familiar with the situation. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 8:22 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1692 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.83 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9768 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3436 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $92,638.14 Ether rose 0.7% to $3,165.61 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.17% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.89% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.52% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.7% to $60.31 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.2% to $4,427.50 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

