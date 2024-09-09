Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Google’s antitrust trial over online advertising set to begin

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Jody Godoy

(Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google will face U.S. antitrust prosecutors on Monday in Alexandria, Virginia, where the Justice Department will seek to show the company stifled competition in online advertising technology, in the search giant’s second recent showdown with the Justice Department.

Prosecutors say Google has largely dominated the technological infrastructure that funds the flow of news and information on websites through more than 150,000 online ad sales every second. 

The case is an important one for efforts by U.S. antitrust enforcers to challenge alleged Big Tech monopolies, which have spanned the administrations of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 

Prosecutors say Google engaged in a complex scheme to dominate website advertising tools, through acquisitions, restrictions on how customers can use its tools and alleged manipulation of ad auctions.

Google denies the allegations, saying they misconstrue lawful efforts to develop its technology and serve its own customers. Prosecutors overlook how the digital advertising market has shifted to apps and connected TV, where Google faces stiff competition, the company has said.

If U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema finds that Google broke the law, she would later consider prosecutors’ request to make Google sell off, at minimum, Google Ad Manager, a platform that includes Google’s publisher ad server and its ad exchange.

According to research by stock analyst Wedbush, Google’s ad tech tools accounted for $20 billion, or 11% of the company’s gross revenue in 2020 and around $1 billion, or 2.6%, of operating profit that year.  

Ad Manager represented 4.1% of revenue and 1.5% of operating profit in 2020, according to Wedbush research and analysis of court documents.

More recent figures were redacted from court documents.

Google’s defense team is led by Karen Dunn, a partner at the law firm Paul, Weiss, who has guided debate preparations for several prominent Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris.

The government’s legal team is headed by Julia Tarver Wood, a veteran trial lawyer who joined the Justice Department last year. She previously worked at Paul, Weiss where she represented companies including insurer American International Group, Mastercard and Amazon.com.

The multiweek trial is expected to feature witnesses from Google and competitors in the digital advertising space such as the Trade Desk, and Comcast as well as publishers including News Corp and Gannett, who prosecutors say were harmed through Google’s conduct.

The case is one of several challenging alleged Big Tech monopolies.

The Justice Department won a ruling against Google last month in another case over its dominance in online search, and is separately suing Apple. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is pursuing cases against Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR