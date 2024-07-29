Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Greece bans moving goats and sheep as ‘goat plague’ spreads

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has banned moving sheep and goats from their farms to try to contain a viral infection known as “goat plague” after new cases were detected over the weekend, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The virus, also known as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), does not affect humans but is highly contagious among goats and sheep and can kill up to 70% of those infected.

About 8,000 animals have been culled and more than 200,000 tested, mainly in the central Thessaly region where authorities first detected the outbreak on July 11, Georgios Stratakos, a senior agriculture ministry official, told Reuters.

Two more cases were detected at farms in the central Larissa region and in the southern area of Corinth over the weekend, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

“Tightening the security measures across the country is deemed necessary for preventive reasons and is aimed at limiting the spread and eradicating the disease,” the ministry said in a statement.

PPR was first described in Ivory Coast in 1942 and has since spread across the world. The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that the disease results in losses of up to $2.1 billion around in the world each year.

Greece is home to the largest number of goats in Europe, Stratakos said. Their milk, used in Greece’s trademark feta cheese, is a major economic driver.

Once a case is detected, the entire flock is culled, the affected farm is disinfected and authorities test animals in nearby areas for the disease, in line with protocols set by the European Union.

Greece was continuing the epidemiological analysis of the cases and the route of “possibly suspect imports” to determine the source for the outbreak, the agriculture ministry said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR