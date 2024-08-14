Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Greece dismantles gang trafficking drugs from Europe to Israel on yachts

This content was published on
1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece, with assistance from Israel, has arrested eight foreign nationals, dismantling a criminal ring that used yachts to traffic drugs from Europe to Israel, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects, mainly from Israel and Ukraine, were arrested on Monday in central Greece and appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday, police said. Drug authorities are searching for more group members.

Among those detained was a 44-year-old Israeli man who authorities believe was the leader of the gang, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Police found evidence that the drugs supplied from European countries, potentially from the Netherlands and Germany, were hidden in trailers that travelled through Bulgaria to Greece. They were later loaded on yachts destined for Israel.

About 130 kg (287 lb) of the psychedelic drug MDMA, ketamine and cannabis were confiscated, police said. The illegal profits of the criminal ring are currently estimated at 2.5 million euros ($2.76 million).

($1 = 0.9070 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR