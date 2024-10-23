Greece imposes restrictions to contain spread of pox among sheep, goats

reuters_tickers

1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has banned the transportation and reproduction of sheep and goats across the country for 10 days after detecting more than 100 pox infections, the agriculture ministry said.

The measures are precautionary and are aimed at containing the spread of the virus, which does not affect humans, the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

So far, 104 cases have been detected, most of them in the northern area of Evros. About 17,500 animals have been culled.

Authorities are investigating the initial source of the outbreak and tests are being conducted in the wider area where the cases were first detected, in line with EU rules, it said.

Greece is home to the largest number of goats in Europe, the ministry has said. Their milk, used in Greece’s trademark feta cheese, is a major economic driver.

“Starting today, we announce a complete ban on the movement of sheep and goats for breeding, fattening, grazing and slaughter, throughout the Greek territory for 10 days,” Agriculture Minister Costas Tsiaras said.

In June, Greece imposed similar restrictions to contain a viral infection known as “goat plague”.