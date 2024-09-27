Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Greece investigates death of detained Pakistani migrant

This content was published on
1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Pakistani migrant while in detention at a police station in central Athens, police said on Friday.

The body of Muhammad Kamran Ashiq was found early on Sept. 21 by the duty police officer in the station. The cause of his death is still under investigation, police said.

The police said in a statement that Ashiq was detained on Sept. 18 for resisting arrest after an alleged harassment incident for which no lawsuit was filed.

They said that Ashiq, who was injured, was later that day sentenced to several months in prison for resisting arrest and causing damage on foreign property.

He was held at the police station pending his transfer to prison and was moved to another detention area, where there is no camera surveillance, after a brawl with other detainees, police said.

Ashiq’s family lawyer, Maria Sfetsou, provided a different arrest date. She said Ashiq, who had a residence permit and was working as a delivery driver, was first detained on Sept. 13, and was being transferred to different prison stations without being able to contact relatives or her.

“The time he sustained the bruises was during the period he was under arrest,” Sfetsou said.

A preliminary investigation was conducted by the police department where Ashiq’s body was found.

The Greek Ombudsman will investigate the actions of police officers involved in the incident, the citizen protection ministry said on Friday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
139 Likes
104 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
31 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR