Greece investigates death of detained Pakistani migrant

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Pakistani migrant while in detention at a police station in central Athens, police said on Friday.

The body of Muhammad Kamran Ashiq was found early on Sept. 21 by the duty police officer in the station. The cause of his death is still under investigation, police said.

The police said in a statement that Ashiq was detained on Sept. 18 for resisting arrest after an alleged harassment incident for which no lawsuit was filed.

They said that Ashiq, who was injured, was later that day sentenced to several months in prison for resisting arrest and causing damage on foreign property.

He was held at the police station pending his transfer to prison and was moved to another detention area, where there is no camera surveillance, after a brawl with other detainees, police said.

Ashiq’s family lawyer, Maria Sfetsou, provided a different arrest date. She said Ashiq, who had a residence permit and was working as a delivery driver, was first detained on Sept. 13, and was being transferred to different prison stations without being able to contact relatives or her.

“The time he sustained the bruises was during the period he was under arrest,” Sfetsou said.

A preliminary investigation was conducted by the police department where Ashiq’s body was found.

The Greek Ombudsman will investigate the actions of police officers involved in the incident, the citizen protection ministry said on Friday.