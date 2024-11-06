Greece recovers bodies of four migrants from sea off Rhodes

(Reuters) – Greece has recovered the bodies of four migrants – three men and a woman – after a boat sank off the island of Rhodes in the Aegean Sea, the country’s coastguard said on Wednesday.

Another 25 people have been located on land by the Greek police, with a search-and-rescue operation ongoing, it added.

Greece has been a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia since 2015 when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands.